England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Eoin Morgan-led England take on New Zealand in the 41st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Mitchell Santner to bowl the opening over with England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow set to open the innings as well!

# Players from both the sides are set for the national anthem ceremony!

# England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to bat!

New Zealand take on England in a must-win clash for both the sides. The former were unbeaten until last week but have now been subjected to back to back defeats.

England, on the other hand, are back in contention for a spot in the semi-finals following victory by a margin of 31 runs against India.

A loss for England would mean that Bangladesh will have to beat Pakistan to stop them from leapfrogging the hosts, but if New Zealand lose, they still have the benefit of a strong net run-rate.

Lineups:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.