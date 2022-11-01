England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match No. 33 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ match online and on TV?

England must get past in-form New Zealand on Tuesday if they are to get their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign back on track but their hopes of reaching the semi-finals would also suffer a heavy blow if the Brisbane weather refuses to play ball. England are in a precarious position after their rain-hit defeat to Ireland and with last week's eagerly-anticipated encounter with champions Australia abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Rain is again forecast for Tuesday (November 1) and another washout would mean England could finish on a maximum of six points in Group 1 provided they beat Sri Lanka in their final game on Saturday – a tally that would likely see them fail to advance. “It would be nice to get the full 40 overs in, so keep our fingers crossed that we get the right conditions to be able to do that,” England assistant coach Paul Collingwood said.

“In World Cups you want to see ... the best sides competing against each other in an equal game. Hopefully tomorrow the rain stays away and we can manage to do that.”

If 2010 champions England take four points from their last two games Jos Buttler’s side could finish tied with New Zealand and Australia, which would mean net run rate would determine the top two.

Match Details

When will England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on Tuesday, November 1.

Where will England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match begin?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live on TV in India?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live streaming in India?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match Predicted 11

England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler (c), Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee