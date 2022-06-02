हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
England vs New Zealand 2022

England vs NZ 2022: Moeen Ali 'opens door' for return to Test squad after retirement

All-rounder Moeen Ali expressed about his mindset while speaking to the media after being awarded an OBE for services to cricket in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Source: Twitter

England all-rounder Moeen Ali opens the door for selectors after retiring from the longest format of the game last summer. Ali has said that the 'door is open' for his return to Test cricket under new coach Brendon McCullum. The left-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner retired from Test cricket after taking 195 wickets and scoring 2914 for England in his 64 matches for England.

Ali expressed about his mindset while speaking to the media after being awarded an OBE for services to cricket in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Moeen, who is a key member of England's white-ball set-up and was part of the victorious 2019 World Cup squad, said McCullum had sounded him out about a potential red-ball return after taking over as England's new coach a few days back,

"Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was 'in'," Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper.

"I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works. We spoke and he mentioned potentially, in the future, if there is a tour, or whenever really, would I be available? I said 'call me at the time'. We'll see. The door is open," added the Worcestershire player.

England have reset the team establishment after the Ashes debacle earlier in the year and will start a new era captain Ben Stokes and McCullum with a series against New Zealand.

Moeen said he was looking forward to see what happens with England under the new leadership.

"And even though it's sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and (Joe) Root stepped down as captain, it's always exciting when there is a new chapter."

(With IANS inputs)

