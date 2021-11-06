England vs South Africa Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch ENG vs SA Live in India

England will meet South Africa in second clash of the day in Sharjah. The Eoin Morgan-led side have already qualified for the semi-finals but they will be looking to maintain the winning run when they take on South Africa in this high-octane clash.

There is a stiff battle between Australia and South Africa for the second semi-final spot from this group. Both sit tight with 3 wins each and if one of them lose today, the road for the other will be cleared. In case, both of these sides win, then the second semi-finalist will be decided on net run rate.

Currently, Australia (1.031) have a better NRR than South Africa (0.742). Both these teams have tough opponents to overcome.

Talking about South Africa, they have played well in this tournament so far despite many big hurdles. At the very start, they had the Quinton de Kock issue to resolve and then of course play and win games in order to qualify. The Proteas and their captain Temba Bavuma must be praised on how they have performed both on and off the field.

However, it now comes down to this big game against England, a virtual quarter-finals of sorts. Beating Morgan's side is a huge challenge especially when they are in such good form.

South Africa would want to bank upon the likes of de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen to come good in this big game.

The main contest however will be between the England batters and South Africa's bowlers. Jos Buttler is in his prime form and Proteas bowlers that include Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will have to play out of their skins to stop this England batting attack.

There will be no Tymal Mills for England as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury while all members of the Proteas team are fully fit.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between England vs South Africa start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between England vs South Africa begins on November 6 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between England vs South Africa take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa will be held in Sharjah.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between England vs South Africa in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between England vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.