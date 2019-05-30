England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 opening match: When, where and how to watch

England and South Africa are set to clash in the opening match of Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on Thursday. Hosts England have never won the World Cup but there is a growing consensus that the England team of 2019 can script the miracle. The England side has no shortage of big-hitting ODI specialists and their bowling department is also very strong. It is to be noted that England are currently the top-ranked team in the 50-over game.

Here's a look at when and where to watch the match.

Where is the England vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2019 opening match?

The England vs South Africa World Cup match will take place at the Kennington Oval in London.

At what time does the England vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2019 opening match begin?

The England vs South Africa World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Thursday (May 30)

Where and how to watch live coverage of England vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019?

In India, the match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 + Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi + Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, & Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Marathi on Asianet Plus SD (For 9 India + Semis + Final), Star Sports Select 1 + Star Sports Select 1 HD (Live matches to be covered on Select is TBC) and Doordarshan (as per applicable law).

In Australia, the match will be aired live on Fox Sports, 9GEM (select matches) and GTV.

In Bangladesh, the match will be aired live on Maasranga & BTV (as per applicable law). In Afghanistan the match will be aired live on Radio Television Afghanistan. In West Indies, the match will be aired live on ESPN Caribbean

In England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland, the match will be aired live on Sky Sports. In New Zealand, the match will be aired live on Sky Sport, Prime. In Pakistan, the match will be aired live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports. In Sri Lanka, the match will be aired live on SLRC (Channel Eye). In United States of America, the match will be aired live on Willow TV, Willow Xtra. In South Africa, the match will be aired live on SuperSport.

In United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, the match will be aired live on OSN.

How to watch England vs South Africa 2019 Cricket World Cup opening match online?

In India, the online streaming of the England vs South Africa World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. In Australia, it will be available on www.foxtel.com.au/foxtel-go.html, www.foxtel.com.au/now, https://kayosports.com.au, www.WWOS.com.au.

In Bangladesh, the online streaming of the match will be available on www.rabbitholebd.com. In South Africa, the online streaming of the match will be available on www.supersport.com. In Pakistan, the online streaming of the match will be available on http://sports.ptv.com.pk/ and www.sonyliv.com. In Sri Lanka, the online streaming of the match will be available on www.channeleye.lk.