England vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Eoin Morgan-led England take on Sri Lanka in the 27th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Headingley, Leeds on Friday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Just a single with a wicket off the final delivery of the over, Sri Lanka 3/1 (2 overs)

# Wicket! Dinesh Karunaratne departs for 1 off 8 deliveries as he is dismissed off the final delivery of the over, following a nick to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Sri Lanka 3/1 (1.6 overs)

# Jofra Archer comes into the attack!

# Two runs from the over as Dinesh Karunaratne and Kusal Perera get off the mark with a single, Sri Lanka 2/0 (1 over)

# Chris Woakes to open the bowling for England!

# Sri Lankan openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera are set to open the innings!

# The two squads have walked down to the ground for the national anthems!

# Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has won the toss and opted to bat!

With just four points from five games, Sri Lanka will aim for an improbable victory and survival in the ongoing World Cup when they take on hot favourites England at Headingley on Friday.

The 1996 champions have managed to win just one game so far, that too against Afghanistan in what was a tense battle for them. The other two points that they have in their kitty are because of the washouts against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In their last game against Australia, Sri Lanka suffered an 87-run loss at the Kennington Oval in London and therefore, it would need an extraordinary performance from Dimuth Karunaratne's men to get past an in-form English side.

England, led by Eoin Morgan, have been in sublime form, especially with the bat as they posted 300 plus scores in four of the five games -- two of them being 386/6 against Bangladesh and 397/6 against Afghanistan.

Lineups:

England (Playing XI): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.