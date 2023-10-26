England Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 25 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs SL World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The two bottom-placed teams in the Points Table – England and Sri Lanka will face off in match no. 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Both England and Sri Lanka have one win each – courtesy their wins over Bangladesh and Netherlands respectively.

Jos Buttler’s England are the defending world champions and have their backs against the wall after their massive 229-run loss to South Africa in their last match in Mumbai. England are in a do-or-die situation and need to win their remaining matches to stay in contention for a semifinal berth.

“I think it was down to just a different way, because we haven’t been playing well. And we wanted our best six batters to obviously try and score the runs, or rely on them to score the runs. And chasing 400, it’s always difficult. We ended up not bowling that well, and South Africa batting amazingly well,” England vice-captain Moeen Ali said in the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru.

“So obviously it didn’t work. And I wouldn’t be surprised if it changes and we go back to what we’ve been doing for the last, I don’t know how many years. Yeah, it’s just one of those things that didn’t work on that day. Obviously, we took Mumbai wicket into consideration with that. It just didn’t work,” he added.

Both teams will look to make a couple of change with pacer Brydon Carse expected to replace injured Reece Topley while experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews is set to return to the Sri Lankan side to replace Chamika Karunaratne.

__ Touchdown in India... and straight to training.



Welcome to the group, Carsey _#EnglandCricket | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/ERfWuWrBAW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 25, 2023

Here are all the details about England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 in Bengaluru HERE…

When is England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 going to take place?

The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 will take place on Thursday, October 26.

Where is England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 going to take place?

The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 start?

The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 on TV in India?

The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 in India For Free?

The England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

England vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson/Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne/Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka