हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eng vs SL

England vs Sri Lanka: Three SL players suspended for bubble breach, to fly back - WATCH

Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, and Danushka Gunathilaka will be flown back home, but it is unlikely the series will be in jeopardy.

England vs Sri Lanka: Three SL players suspended for bubble breach, to fly back - WATCH
Sri Lanka cricketers Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis sitting in public place in England (Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka cricket team suffered a major embarrassment on Monday (June 28) after three of its players -- Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, and Danushka Gunathilaka -- were suspended for breaching the teams bio-bubble in Durham on Sunday night.

The three will be flown back home, but it is unlikely the series will be in jeopardy.

The Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka have lost the T20I series 3-0 and the team strength for the three-match ODI series, commencing here on Tuesday (June 29), will be greatly reduced.

"The players have been suspended pending a full inquiry, but have confessed to having gone out," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) vice-president Mohan de Silva told ESPNcricinfo.

"They are being recalled from the tour with immediate effect."

 

A 30-second video footage surfaced on social media on Monday showing Dickwella and Mendis sitting in a public place without face masks.

Gunathilaka is not visible in the video, but is reported to have stepped out with the duo.

"The players had been told categorically that they were not allowed to go towards Durham's City Centre, but that is exactly where the trio have admitted to have gone," according to SLC officials.

Earlier, Sri Lanka team manager Manuja Kariyapperuma was quoted as saying that the issue was being investigated.

Kariyapperuma said the area that Mendis and Dickwella have been seen to be in, in the images does not appear to be in the vicinity of the team hotel in Durham.

On Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had announced that ICC match referee Phil Whitticase -- who officiated in the three-match T20I series between England and Sri Lanka which concluded on June 26 -- had tested positive for Covid-19.

Whitticase, along with seven other officials, will not officiate in the three-match ODI series.

"He (Whitticase) will now observe a period of 10-days of self-isolation from 25 June, in accordance with the UK Government's protocol on quarantine," ECB stated.

"Seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were deemed close contacts, including five members due to officiate at the first Royal London ODI on Tuesday, June 29, at Emirates Riverside, Durham. Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10-days until July 7," ECB added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Eng vs SLSri Lanka cricketNiroshan DickwellaKusal MendisDanushka Gunathilaka
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: Tournament to be shifted from India to UAE, confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Must Watch

PT12M5S

Bollywood Breaking: Madhuri Dixit reveals many secrets of movie Khalnayak