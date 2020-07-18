England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to rain

The third day's play of the second Test between England and West Indies was called off due to rain at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.

Not even a single delivery was possible because of incessant rain, with players also forced to stay inside their respective dressing rooms throughout the day.

Earlier at stumps of Day 2, West Indies were reduced to 32 for one, with opener Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Alzarri Joseph (14) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

The Caribbean side are still trailing by 437 runs in the first innings against England.

On Friday, all-rounder Ben Stokes (176) and Dom Sibley (120) had not only smashed a century each but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 260 runs to help the hosts declare their first-innings at 469/9.

Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers for the Caribbean side as he finished with figures of five for 172.While Kemar Roach bagged two wickets, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder also chipped in with a wicket each.

West Indies will now resume their first-innings on the fourth day of the second Test against England on Sunday.

Brief Scores: England 469/9 (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120; Roston Chase 5/172)

West Indies 32/1 (Alzarri Joseph 14*, Kraigg Brathwaite 6*; Sam Curran 1/8)