हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England Vs West Indies

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to rain

The third day's play of the second Test between England and West Indies has been called off due to rain at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to rain
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

The third day's play of the second Test between England and West Indies was called off due to rain at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Saturday.

Not even a single delivery was possible because of incessant rain, with players also forced to stay inside their respective dressing rooms throughout the day.

Earlier at stumps of Day 2, West Indies were reduced to 32 for one, with opener Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Alzarri Joseph (14) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

The Caribbean side are still trailing by 437 runs in the first innings against England.

On Friday, all-rounder Ben Stokes (176) and Dom Sibley (120) had not only smashed a century each but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 260 runs to help the hosts declare their first-innings at 469/9.

Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers for the Caribbean side as he finished with figures of five for 172.While Kemar Roach bagged two wickets, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder also chipped in with a wicket each.

West Indies will now resume their first-innings on the fourth day of the second Test against England on Sunday.

Brief Scores: England 469/9 (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120; Roston Chase 5/172)

West Indies 32/1 (Alzarri Joseph 14*, Kraigg Brathwaite 6*; Sam Curran 1/8)

 

Tags:
England Vs West IndiesEngland-West Indies TestBen stokesAlzarri JosephKraigg Brathwaite
Next
Story

3TC Solidarity Cup: AB de Villiers' Eagles clinch gold, silver for Temba Bavuma's Kites
  • 10,38,716Confirmed
  • 26,273Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day; July 18, 2020