हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manu Sawhney

England vs West Indies: Delighted at resumption of international cricket, says ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney

"I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series,” ICC's Chief Executive said.

England vs West Indies: Delighted at resumption of international cricket, says ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney
File Photo (www.icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) said that he's delighted at the resumption of international cricket with England taking on the West Indies in a Test series. 

“We are delighted at the resumption of international cricket with England taking on the West Indies in a Test series beginning tomorrow," Sawhney said.

He also thanked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and said, "I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants."

Sawhney stated that exactly four months ago to the day, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final was watched by millions of fans the world over, and said, "We are sure the excitement remains as high."

"I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series,” ICC's Chief Executive said.

The International cricket is set to resume with Jason Holder's West Indies Test team taking on Ben Stoke's English side from July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (England).

The resumption of international cricket after almost four months of COVID-19 halt will see both teams competing in a three-match Test series.

To see the complete schedule, squads, and TV timings, click here.

Tags:
Manu SawhneyInternational Cricket CouncilWest IndiesEnglandCricketICC Chief ExecutiveEngland-West IndiesPost-COVID-19 Cricket
Next
Story

MS Dhoni's birthday: Maintain Social Distancing, tweets Mumbai Police
  • 7,19,665Confirmed
  • 20,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,14,95,412Confirmed
  • 5,35,185Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M38S

Yoga Namaskar : How to gain natural beauty through yoga