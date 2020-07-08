England Vs West Indies first Test live Day 1: Ben Stokes wins his first toss as England captain, opts to bat

The international cricket is set to resume shortly after a gap of nearly four months when West Indies will take on England in the first Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (England).

Ben Stokes will captain the England team because regular captain Joe Root has sought permission to miss the match to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child.

World's top all-rounder Jason Holder will lead the West Indies team. Holder will be leading the Caribbean side for the 33rd time in Test cricket will aim to win the series as his team has not won a series in England since 1988.

Here are the live and latest updates of the England Vs West Indies Test:

# Grab your seats at home because the first post-COVID-19 international cricket match is about to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

# Stuart Broad has been left out of England's Test XI in a home game for the first time in eight years. A streak of 51 consecutive games has come to an end!

# Ben Stokes has won his first toss as England captain and has chosen to bat.

# Millions of fans still await the return of international cricket as the toss has been delayed due to light rain.

# Toss has been delayed due to bad weather.

We're all going to have to wait a bit longer – the toss has been delayed #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/YTHS2WEVLV — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2020

England's recent form: Won by 191 runs against South Africa, Won by an innings and 53 runs against South Africa.

West Indies' recent form: Won by 9 wickets against Afghanistan, Lost to India by 257 runs.

# England (Playing XI) - Ben Stokes (C), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

# West Indies (Playing XI) - Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

It's new, it's unfamiliar... but cricket is close to a return pic.twitter.com/5CcZ1R3y2U

# From non-usage of saliva on the ball to COVID-19 substitutes, there will be a lot of changes during the match between England and West Indies.

# The players will not be allowed to use saliva on the ball in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. If found guilty of applying saliva on the ball, the team will be issued two warnings after which a 5-run penalty will be levied.

# The coronavirus substitutes will be allowed in a case where one of the team member tests positive for the disease.

# The absence of experienced umpires will be compensated by allowing the teams to use 3 unsuccessful reviews in each innings in Tests and 2 in ODIs and T20s.

# The match will be played in an empty stadium due to coronavirus pandemic.