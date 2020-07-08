England Vs West Indies first Test live Day 1: Toss delayed due to bad weather

The international cricket is set to resume after a gap of nearly four months on Wednesday (July 8) when West Indies will take on England in the first Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (England).

Ben Stokes will captain the England team because regular captain Joe Root has sought permission to miss the match to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child.

World's top all-rounder Jason Holder will lead the West Indies team. Holder will be leading the West Indies side for the 33rd time in Test cricket will aim to win the series as his team has not won a series in England since 1988.

He is also the World's no 1 Test all-rounder and will look to hold on to his position against Ben Stokes who is at the second spot. The West Indies skipper is also 102 runs shy of becoming only the third Caribbean player to achieve the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets.

Here are the live and latest updates of the England Vs West Indies Test:

# Millions of fans still await the return of international cricket as the toss has been delayed due to light rain.

# Toss has been delayed due to bad weather.

# West Indies squad: Jason Holder (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (WKT), Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

# England squad: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

# From non-usage of saliva on the ball to COVID-19 substitutes, there will be a lot of changes during the match between England and West Indies.

# The players will not be allowed to use saliva on the ball in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. If found guilty of applying saliva on the ball, the team will be issued two warnings after which a 5-run penalty will be levied.

# The coronavirus substitutes will be allowed in a case where one of the team member tests positive for the disease.

# The absence of experienced umpires will be compensated by allowing the teams to use 3 unsuccessful reviews in each innings in Tests and 2 in ODIs and T20s.

# The match will be played in empty stadium due to coronavirus pandemic.