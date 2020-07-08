हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England Vs West Indies

England Vs West Indies first Test live Day 1: Shannon Gabriel takes first wicket, Dominic Sidley out on duck

From non-usage of saliva on the ball to COVID-19 substitutes, there will be a lot of changes during the match between England and West Indies.

Photo: ICC/Twitter

International cricket has resumed at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (England) after a gap of nearly four months. Ben Stokes captaining England team for the first time won the toss and chose to bat against Jason Holder's West Indies team.

Here are the live and latest updates of the England Vs West Indies Test:

# Play resumed.

# Play stopped again due to rain.

# and here's the first wicket after the restart of cricket, Shannon Gabriel cleans the stumps, Sidley gone for a duck

# Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley open for England while Kemar Roach bowls the first ball after the COVID-19 halt.

# Players taking a knee in support of 'Black Lives Matter'. 

# Grab your seats at home because the first post-COVID-19 international cricket match is about to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

# Stuart Broad has been left out of England's Test XI in a home game for the first time in eight years. A streak of 51 consecutive games has come to an end!

# Ben Stokes has won his first toss as England captain and has chosen to bat.

# Millions of fans still await the return of international cricket as the toss has been delayed due to light rain.

# Toss has been delayed due to bad weather.

England's recent form: Won by 191 runs against South Africa, Won by an innings and 53 runs against South Africa. 

West Indies' recent form: Won by 9 wickets against Afghanistan, Lost to India by 257 runs.

# England (Playing XI) - Ben Stokes (C), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

# West Indies (Playing XI) - Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

It's new, it's unfamiliar... but cricket is close to a return  pic.twitter.com/5CcZ1R3y2U

# From non-usage of saliva on the ball to COVID-19 substitutes, there will be a lot of changes during the match between England and West Indies.

# The players will not be allowed to use saliva on the ball in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. If found guilty of applying saliva on the ball, the team will be issued two warnings after which a 5-run penalty will be levied. 

# The coronavirus substitutes will be allowed in a case where one of the team member tests positive for the disease.

# The absence of experienced umpires will be compensated by allowing the teams to use 3 unsuccessful reviews in each innings in Tests and 2 in ODIs and T20s.

# The match will be played in an empty stadium due to coronavirus pandemic.

England Vs West IndiesEngland West Indies TestENG v WI testJason HolderBen stokes
