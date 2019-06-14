England vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Eoin Morgan-led England take on West Indies in the 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday.

Here are the live updates from the 19th match of the tournament between England and West Indies:

# Jofra Archer to bowl his fourth over of the spell!

# Two runs off the over with Gayle dropped off the first delivery of the over by Mark Wood. Wood judged the ball well initially but failed to complete the catch at the lost moment. Windies 21/1 (7 overs)

# Woakes to bowl his fourth over of the spell!

# 11 runs off the over with Chris Gayle scoring two consecutive boundaries over mid-wicket. Windies 19/1 (6 overs)

# Jofra Archer to continue with the ball!

# Second maiden over of the innings for Woakes, Windies 8/1 (5 overs)

# Woakes to bowl his third over of the spell!

# Windies 8/1 (4 overs) as Chris Gayle scores his first boundary of the innings following an inside edge off a good length delivery.

# Archer to bowl his second over of the spell!

# Two runs and a wicket off the over, Windies 4/1 (4 overs)

# Shai Hope is the next batsman in!

# Wicket! Evin Lewis departs for 2 runs off 8 deliveries as he is bowled following a full delivery by Woakes, with the Windies 4/1 (3 overs)

# Woakes to bowl his second over of the innings!

# Two runs from the over as Evin Lewis gets off the mark with a single, Windies 2/0 (2 overs)

# Jofra Archer to share the new ball!

# Maiden over from Woakes, Windies 0/0 (1 over)

# Chris Woakes to bowl the opening over!

# Windies openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are set to open the innings!

# The clash is set to commence in a few minutes with both the teams on the field for the national anthem ceremony!

# England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to field!

England have been in good form recently with excellent performances in all their clashes of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 barring a loss against Pakistan.

West Indies have also made their presence felt with quality performances recording wins except for a defeat against Australia. Chris Gayle is set to participate in his 5th ICC ODI World Cup for the West Indies and will be looking to make his presence felt.

Lineups:

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.