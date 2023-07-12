England Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Venue Details And More

In the first ODI of the Women's Ashes 2023, the England Women's team will face off against their Australian counterparts at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday. The ongoing Women's Ashes series, which features multiple formats, is now in its final stages. After their loss in the one-off Test match and the first T20I, England staged a comeback by clinching the remaining last two T20Is. Now, the ODI series will pose a different challenge for England. Australia have been dominant in the 50-over format. Since the beginning of 2018, the seven-time ODI World Cup champions have won 41 out of the 42 matches they have played.

Both sides have a number of high-quality batters as well as all-rounders. The crucial players to watch out for would be Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, and Tahlia McGrath.

Considering their recent run of form, Australia Women are the favourites. However, England will be keen to clinch the Ashes title that they last won during the 2013-14 series in Australia.



England W vs Australia W: Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Kate Cross

England W vs Australia W: Probable playing XI

England: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pitch report

The surface in Bristol is a good one for batters. Seamers will get some early help with the new ball while spinners could come in handy as the game pans out. A well-balanced, proper cricket wicket will be on offer and this will enthuse both sets of batters.