England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI online and on TV?

A confident Indian team will back itself to seal its first series victory in England since 1999 with another win over the hosts in the second women’s ODI in Canterbury on Wednesday (September 21). Having endured a woeful 1-2 defeat in the T20I series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side raised its standards in all the departments of the game to bounce back in three days’ time and defeat England by seven wickets in the series-opener at Hove on Sunday.

England are missing some of their senior players but India looked a much better team in the first game and they would be looking to ride the momentum. In 1999, the Indian team had won the ODI series 2-1 with Anjum Chopra striking a hundred and a half-century.

It is also a farewell series for the great Jhulan Goswami as India do not have any 50-over assignment till June 2023. Playing her first game since March, the 39-year-old world record holder for most wickets showed little signs of rustiness and was the most economical among the lot, returning with figures 10-2-20-1.

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana led the batting show with a sublime 99-ball 91, while wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia also struck a fifty, before skipper Harmanpreet finished off the clinical chase with an unbeaten 74.

Match Details

When will England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match take place?

The England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, September 21.

Where will England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match take place?

The England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match will be played at Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

What time will England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match begin?

The England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5pm IST.

Where can you watch England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match live on TV in India?

The England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match live streaming in India?

The England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami

England Women: DN Wyatt, SIR Dunkley, Alice Capsey, TT Beaumont, EL Lamb, AN Davidson-Richards, Amy Jones (c and wk), S Ecclestone, KL Cross, Issy wong, CE Dean