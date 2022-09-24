England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Jhulan Goswami's last match, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI online and on TV?

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will take on England in the third and last ODI of the series at Lord's today. This match will also be a swansong for ace pacer Jhulan Goswami. The 39-year-old pacer from West Bengal is among the greatest players India has ever produced and she bids good bye to a two-decade long career with numerous records to her name, one of them being the leading wicket-taker in the Women's ODIs. The Indian team has fittingly won the series, a gift for the retiring soldier of Indian cricket.

Jhulan could not play her last match in India due to scheduling issues. However she feels lucky and happy to be retiring at Lord's in London, which is called the Home of Cricket. Playing one game at Lord's is an ultimate dream for a cricketer. Scoring a hundred or taking a five-for is a different high but bidding adieu to the game following an illustrious career at the 'Mecca of Cricket' is only reserved for a few chosen ones.

She feels not winning the World Cup remains her biggesr regret. "I have played two World Cup finals but couldn’t win the trophy. That remains my only regret because you prepare fa World Cup for four years. There is a lot of hardwork. For every cricketer, it is a dream-come-true moment to win a World Cup,” the 39-year-old right-arm pacer said on the eve of her final international match," she told journalists on the eve of her last match in international cricket.

“My best memory is when I got the India cap and bowled the first over because I never imagined (that I will play for India). The journey was difficult as I had to travel for two-and-half hours by local train one way everyday for training.” She added.

Match Details

When will England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match take place?

The England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, September 24.

Where will England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match take place?

The England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time will England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match begin?

The England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Where can you watch England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match live on TV in India?

The England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match live streaming in India?

The England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami

England Women: DN Wyatt, SIR Dunkley, Alice Capsey, TT Beaumont, EL Lamb, AN Davidson-Richards, Amy Jones (c and wk), S Ecclestone, KL Cross, Issy wong, CE Dean