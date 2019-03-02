England's Adil Rashid confident about his death bowling ability

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has expressed confidence on his death bowling skills as he looks to continue creating chances and clean up the lower order in the remaining limited-over fixtures against West Indies.

The 31-year-old bagged four wickets in five balls of the 48th over to finish with the figures of five for 85 as England went on to clinch a 29-run win in the fourth ODI of the five-match series to take a 2-1 lead.

The two sides are now scheduled to play their final ODI at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Saturday. After that, England and West Indies will head into three-match T20I series, beginning March 5 at the same venue.

Speaking on the eve of the fifth ODI, Rashid stressed that though there are days when he might get smashed for sixes, he is still confident to grab three to four wickets whenever he bowls at death.

“I’ve got my game plans and confidence knowing that if I do bowl at the death, I look at it as a chance to get three or four wickets rather than getting hit. If I get thrown the ball now, I’m definitely confident about it," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Rashid as saying.

"There may be days when you get smashed for sixes but it’s having the confidence and belief that it only takes a miscue for you to get them out and it can start rolling from there. My mindset is definitely to try to create chances and get wickets. If there is a risk of going for six, six, six and then wicket, that’s the job I have to do," he added.

Meanwhile, Rashid credited skipper Eoin Morgan for giving him the confidence to perform at any situation and live up to his nickname Hoover, which is given by his teammates for his ability to remove lower order.

"It comes from experience, from playing under the same captain for four years. It's him knowing your strengths, what you're capable of doing, giving you the confidence and backing in difficult situations," Rashid said.

"Even in overs before, if you've been hit, it's him throwing you the ball again and again. As a bowler it gives me the confidence, knowing my captain is 100% behind me. We [the bowlers] all have that respect for Morgs. A lot of credit goes to how he handles the situation and looks after the bowlers ... Morgs in the past four years has been really good with myself and the other bowlers," he added.

England will look to clinch ODI series by 3-1 while West Indies will look to bounce back and settle for a 2-2 draw before heading into the T20I series.