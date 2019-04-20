England's Alex Hales takes indefinite break from cricket for 'personal reasons'

England batsman Alex Hales, who has been named in the national side's preliminary ICC World Cup squad, has taken a break from cricket due to "personal reasons".

The 30-year-old missed his English county side Nottinghamshire's opening clash of the Royal London Cup against Lancashire on Friday.

And now, Nottinghamshire confirmed that Hales has made himself unavailable for selection, with no timetable being set for his comeback.

"Alex Hales has made himself unavailable for selection for personal reasons and no timetable has been set for his return to action," ESPNcricinfo quoted Nottinghamshire as saying.

Despite performing consistently well over the last few years, Hales has recently found it difficult to find a place in England's Playing XI due to Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow establishing a good partnership at the top of the order.

Earlier this month, Alex had said that he is looking forward to be a part of England's ICC World Cup squad and help his side lift the trophy for the very first time.

"It's arguably the biggest summer ever for England with a home World Cup. We are heading in as the bookies' favourite. Hopefully I can play the part in a memorable summer," he had said.

Hales, who has played 70 ODIs for England, is doubtful for his side's ODI series against Ireland from May 3 and subsequent limited-overs fixtures against Pakistan.

The two series will serve as England's final leg of preparations ahead of the 50-over showpiece event, which is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14 on home soil.

Hosts England will begin their campaign against South Africa at the Oval on May 30.