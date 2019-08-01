England's Jason Roy to make Ashes debut, Jofra Archer misses out

London: Jason Roy will make his Ashes debut at Edgbaston as England announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia starting Thursday.

England`s World Cup hero Jofra Archer, who was named in the 14-man squad for the series, missed out on a spot and thus has to wait for his Test debut.

England have gone in with a pace battery comprising veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad along with all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

The English International cricketer is currently ranked tenth in ODI batting, and seventeenth in T20I batting rankings according to the ICC Player Rankings. Roy was a part of the England squad that won the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are both in the playing XI but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in its release have not specified as to who will be wearing the wicketkeeper`s gloves.

Sam Curran and Olly Stone are the two players apart from Archer who have missed out on a spot in the playing XI.

England`s playing XI for the first Test: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (captain), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.