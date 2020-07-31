हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Denly

England's Joe Denly ruled out of 2nd ODI against Ireland with back spasm

England, who have now taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series, will play the second ODI against Ireland on August 1 at Ageas Bowl.

England&#039;s Joe Denly ruled out of 2nd ODI against Ireland with back spasm
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

England batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of his side's upcoming second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Ireland due to back spasm.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued an official statement to confirm that Denly will miss the second ODI against Ireland on Saturday after suffering back spasms during recent training session.

"Joe Denly has been ruled out the Royal London Series against Ireland after suffering back spasms in training on Wednesday," the statement from the cricket board said.

Lancashire's Liam Livingstone will replace Kent batsman Denly in the 14-member England ODI squad for second Ireland match.

Livingstone has played just two matches for England in the shortest format of the game.The Lancashire batsman is yet to play in the 50-over format for the national side and will be keen to get a chance to make his ODI debut against Ireland.

On Friday, England began their campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League by beating Ireland by six wickets in the opening ODI at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton.

England, who have now taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series, will play the second ODI against Ireland on August 1 at the same venue.

Tags:
Joe DenlyEngland Vs IrelandICCLiam LivingstoneCricket
Next
Story

Former Saurashtra cricket coach 'Bababhai' Joshi dies aged 85
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M35S

News 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day