England's Jos Buttler to miss third Australia T20I after leaving bio-secure bubble

England’s star batsman Jos Buttler will miss the final T20I of the three-match series against Australia after leaving the bio-secure bubble to be with his family.

The third and final T20I between the two sides is scheduled for Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. England cricket team announced the development on their official Twitter handle:

Buttler has left the bio-secure bubble but will return ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series #ENGvAUS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 7, 2020

England have already won the series with their emphatic six-wicket victory on Sunday. Buttler was instrumental in his side’s win, scoring a magnificent 77* ( off 54 balls; 4x8, 6x2) and was deservingly given the 'Man of the Match' award.

Opening the innings for England, the wicketkeeper-batsman carried his bat and took his side to a thumping victory over the visitors.

Chasing Australia’s total of 155, Lancashire batsman Buttler paced his innings nicely and didn’t take unnecessary risks in the early exchanges. It was only when the hosts were in a winning position and the victory looked almost certainly in their bag, that Buttler went for his big shots.

Buttler’s 87-run partnership for the second wicket with the ever-dependent Dawid Malan was the highlight of the match as the duo secured England’s run chase after the early hit-wicket dismissal of opener Jonny Bairstow.

Buttler, 29, has been in scintillating form in the three-match series. He had scored a pacy 44 in the first game which took England to a competitive total. It remains to be seen as to who replaces the opener in the dead-rubber tie on Tuesday.