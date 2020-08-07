England's limited-overs tour of India postponed until early 2021

England's limited-overs tour of India, which was originally scheduled to take place from late September to early October, has been postponed until early 2021.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official statement, confirming that it and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have mutually decided to postpone the tour until next year in the wake of spike in coronavirus cases in India.

"With the announcement that ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, due to take place across Australia in October and November 2020, has been postponed and the present COVID-19 situation in India, the BCCI and ECB have confirmed that England men’s white-ball tour to India, originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October 2020, will be postponed until early 2021," the official statement from the BCCI stated.

The board further confirmed that it is now in consultation with its England counterpart regarding the scheduling of an all-formats England men’s tour to India from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021.

Reflecting on the same, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the country's cricket board and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as they look towards the resumption of cricket in India.

“The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments," he said.

“I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one," Shah added.

ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tom Harrison,on the other hand, stated, “Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible," he concluded.

While India are yet to play an international fixture since the game was distrupted in March due to coronavirus pandemic, England became the first country to host cricket after COVID-19 halt in July.

England clinched a 2-1 win in the three-match Test series against West Indies before sealing the win by the same margin in the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

England are currently playing a three-match Test series against Pakistan.