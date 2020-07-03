England's Sam Curran undergoes coronavirus test after falling ill

England all-rounder Sam Curran has recently underwent test for novel coronavirus after falling ill during the intra-squad warm-up match ahead of the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

Comfirming the news, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated that Curran had sickness and diarrhoe on Wednesday overnight and that he has now self-isolated himself at his room at Ageas Bowl.

"England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," the official statement from the ECB said.

Subsequently, Curran underwent COVID-19 test and was ruled out of the rest of the four-day warm-up match at Emirates Old Trafford which ended on Thursday.

"He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today," the statement added.

The 22-year-old scored an unbeaten 15 runs for the side on the opening day of the warm-up clash before falling ill.

Prior to this, West Indies had also played out a four-day intra-squad practice match in Manchester from June 29 to July 2.

More than three months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket will resume with the three-match Test series between England and West Indies from July 8.

Regular England skipper Joe Root will miss the first Test in order to attend the birth of his first child and all-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the team in his absence.