close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
James Anderson

England fast bowler James Anderson ruled out of Ireland Test with calf injury

Anderson, 36, who made his international debut at the age of just 20, tore his right calf when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham this month, but was included in the 13-man squad for the four-day match against Ireland, which begins on Wednesday.

England fast bowler James Anderson ruled out of Ireland Test with calf injury
Image Credits: Reuters

Fast bowler James Anderson will miss England`s one-off Test against Ireland at Lord`s as he recovers from a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Anderson, 36, who made his international debut at the age of just 20, tore his right calf when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham this month, but was included in the 13-man squad for the four-day match against Ireland, which begins on Wednesday.

"He (Anderson) will continue to be assessed ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1," the ECB said in a statement.

Anderson, England`s leading wicket-taker in Tests, is one of several England bowlers struggling with injury ahead of the Ashes series against Australia.

He is the all-time leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers and holds the record of most wickets for England in both Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, part of the World Cup-winning one-day team, were not available for selection for the Ireland Test because both have suffered side strains. Wood has been ruled out for four to six weeks, while Archer will have a period of rest before being considered for Ashes selection.

Having been awarded Test status in 2017, Ireland are chasing their first win in the longest format after losses to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Tags:
James AndersonIrelandEnglandMark WoodJofra ArcherPakistanAfghanistan
Next
Story

Injured James Anderson hopes to be fit in time for opening Ashes Test

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Donald Trump and PM Modi never talked Kashmir at G20, records show: Sources