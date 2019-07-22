Eoin Morgan, JP Duminy set for maiden appearance in Bangladesh Premier League

Just a week after guiding England to their maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup title, skipper Eoin Morgan is all set for his maiden appearance at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after being signed by Dhaka Dynamites for the upcoming season of the T20 league.

Earlier in 2016, Morgan had expressed his concerns traveling to Bangladesh in the wake of the terrorist attack in Dhaka in July that year. Subsequently, he and his fellow team-mate Alex Hales pulled out of the England squad for the tour to Bangladesh citing security reasons.

Besides Morgan, South Africa's JP Duminy will also make his maiden appearance in the BPL in the upcoming edition after being signed up by Rajshahi Kings as one of their two out-of-draft signings, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Morgan has appeared in a total of 268 matches in the shortest format of the game, amassing a total of 5,652 runs at a strike-rate of 128.25. Prior to the BPL, Morgan will play for Dublin franchise in the Euro T20 Slam, which is to be held from August 30, 2019 to September 22, 2019.

Duminy, on the other hand, has been a regular member of other T20 leagues across the world like Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL)

The seventh season of the BPL is slated to take place from December 6.