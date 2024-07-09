Even After Winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Michael Vaughan Is Not Happy With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, India clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, ending a decade-long drought in ICC tournaments. However, the victory has sparked a mix of emotions, with former England captain Michael Vaughan taking a controversial stance on the legacy of India's cricketing titans.

Also Read: KL Rahul's Net Worth In 2024: How Rich Are KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty?



The Swansong of Legends



The T20 World Cup final marked the last T20I appearance for India's golden trio - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja. Their retirement from the shortest format of the game closes a chapter in Indian cricket history, leaving fans with bittersweet sentiments.



Vaughan's Pointed Critique



Despite the jubilation surrounding India's victory, Michael Vaughan didn't mince words when assessing the careers of Sharma, Kohli, and Jadeja. The outspoken former England skipper suggested that the star-studded lineup should have secured more white-ball trophies during their prime years.



"They should have won more white ball trophies," Vaughan remarked, casting a shadow over the celebratory mood. His comments have ignited debate among cricket enthusiasts worldwide, questioning whether India's golden generation lived up to its full potential on the global stage.

"They'll all agree that it is a perfect way to go, but they should have won more white ball trophies amongst them. To think that he (Rohit) has taken another seventeen years to get another one in his hand, I think he will be the first one to admit that they should have won one or two more," Vaughan said on theClub Prairie Fire podcast.

"What a way to go out with a win in Barbados and a trophy in your hand. Now they can sit back and play Test cricket, a bit of one-day cricket and in the IPL like MS Dhoni, play on forever. In Indian cricket, they will be replaced as there's plenty of talent in that team," he added.

A Solitary Trophy in a Decade



Vaughan's critique stems from the fact that despite boasting some of the world's best players, India managed to secure only one ICC trophy in the past ten years. The 2024 T20 World Cup victory, while momentous, also serves as a reminder of missed opportunities in previous tournaments.



Legacy Under Scrutiny



The careers of Sharma, Kohli, and Jadeja have been nothing short of spectacular on an individual level. Kohli's batting prowess, Sharma's leadership and explosive opening, and Jadeja's all-round capabilities have often been the cornerstone of India's success. Yet, the lack of multiple ICC trophies during their tenure raises questions about team performances in crucial moments.