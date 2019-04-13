Everyone is human: Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's on-field argument with umpires

Kolkata: Everyone is human, former captain Sourav Ganguly said on Friday night, referring to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's on-field argument with umpires during an IPL game.

Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni escaped a ban and was let off with a 50 percent fine on his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires during the IPL encounter against Rajasthan Royals here Thursday.

"Everyone is human. What stands out is his competitiveness. It's remarkable," was all Ganguly said when asked about the controversy.

Former cricketers came down heavily on India's two-time World Cup-winning captain for his act, saying the CSK skipper set a wrong precedent.

Serving as advisor of Delhi Capitals, Ganguly had a smile on his face after the visitors posted a seven-wicket victory over hosts Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

"Two out of two against such a good team is outstanding. I am very satisfied," he said. Delhi had also won the first-leg at home.

Ganguly added, "Everything at Eden is special. This is the best ground, the best pitch in the country."

Chasing 179, Shikhar Dhawan led with a fluent 97 to power the visitors to a big win.

"I feel we bowled exceptionally well to restrict them for 178. It's actually a 200 wicket," Ganguly said.