Ex-Selector Identifies This Young Cricketer As Future India Captain

Shubman Gill, touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has become one of the most prolific run scorers for the side across all three formats. He could not quite make a mark in the World Test Championship final against Australia, but he has shown enough glimpses of his abilities over the course of his international cricket career so far. This year, Shubman Gill has been in phenomenal form, especially in the IPL where he piled up 890 runs in the tournament. Speaking about the young batter, former chief selector of Team India, MSK Prasad said that Shubman Gill has the talent and the temperament to be successful in all three formats.

MSK Prasad also said that Shubman Gill could be a potential candidate for captaincy in the future, especially if Virat Kohli is not given another go at the job. Prasad also speculated that the selectors might be waiting for Shubman Gill to gain more international experience before seriously considering him for leadership roles.

“I have a feeling that selectors are still waiting for a few more runs and a few more months of cricket for Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill started doing extremely well and suddenly if you impose captaincy on him, it might get affected. That’s the reason why there are considering giving some more time, by the time they will be grooming Shubman Gill,” Prasad was quoted as saying by Khel Now.

Shubman Gill’s impressive numbers

Shubman Gill has already featured in 46 international matches for India and has scored 2,434 runs at an average of 45.92. He has been with the side for four years now and has scored seven centuries and nine fifties. Shubman also holds the record of being one of the rare batters to have scored a century in all three formats of the game.

Shubman Gill will open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma in the Test series against West Indies and his task will be cut out. West Indies has a potent bowling attack and they will test the skills of this Indian batting order. How Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma face the new ball could well define the course of the match and the series.