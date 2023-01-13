topStoriesenglish
Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi severely ILL, dependent on external Oxygen, SEE PICS

Lalit Modi tests positive for COVID, gives fan health update from hospital, read below

Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi severely ILL, dependent on external Oxygen, SEE PICS

COVID is back in India. The number of cases in the country have increased with many celebrities and famous personalities also testing positive. On January 13 (Friday), Lalit Modi, who was earlier dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took on his Instagram handle to inform that he has tested COVID positive. He shared a couple o pictures of himself and his test reports from the hospital he is admitted in. His fans and followers wished him speedy recovery.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," read Modi's Instagram post caption. (More to follow)

