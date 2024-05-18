Advertisement
SAEED ANWAR

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Saeed Anwar Slammed Online For Sexist Remark

The 55-year-old former cricketer argues that the divorce rate in Pakistan increased by 30 percent within three years of women becoming financially independent.

|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A controversial video of former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar blaming working women for societal problems has gone viral. Journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah of BOL Network shared the undated clip on X, stating, "It’s 2024 and Cricketer Saeed Anwar thinks women joining the workforce is a ‘game plan’ to destroy society."

In the video, Anwar discusses his travels around the world, noting that in Europe and Australia, people struggle with drugs and depression. He attributes these issues to the necessity of women working for money, describing it as a sign of deteriorating conditions.

Anwar mentions a conversation with New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson, who allegedly sought his advice on societal improvement. He also claims that "Australia’s mayor" told him their culture suffered after women began working.

The 55-year-old former cricketer argues that the divorce rate in Pakistan increased by 30 percent within three years of women becoming financially independent. He suggests that these women feel empowered to leave their husbands because they can support themselves. Anwar concludes by stating that women's participation in the workforce is a deliberate "game plan" to disrupt society.

