The BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 and with this, the country's apex body has given hint on which players are going to make it to the final squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, the players who could not make it into the squad for the Asia Cup could still make it to the T20 WC squad with a strong performance in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. Ahead of the first ODI against Zimbabwe, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif in an exclusive interaction with Zee News picked three Indians who could make comeback into the Indian squad.

According to Kaif, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav could make comeback into the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Chahar last played against West Indies in the month of February after that he suffered a back injury and was ruled out of the Indian team. Later he was also ruled out of the IPL 2022. However, Chahar made comeback into the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 as a stand-by player and he is also named in the ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series. "It has been a long time since we last saw Deepak Chahar in action. He proved himself as an all-rounder the last time he played in South Africa. He could be a great asset for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup if he gets picked. The Zimbabwe series will be crucial for him," Kaif said during an interaction with Zee News.

When asked about which all-rounder could make it to the T20 WC squad Kaif said that Deepak Hooda makes a strong case. "Deepak is someone who can bat down the order and in the top order as well. He has played some brilliant knocks in the recent series. He can hit the bowl from word go and play an anchor role as well. Also, he can bowl off-spin. That makes him a strong option," Kaif added.

Kaif also felt that Kuldeep Yadav could make comeback to the T20 squad as he has improved a lot in the recent past. "Kuldeep had a brilliant run in IPL 2022 however he could not play much cricket after that due to his injury. Now spinner like Axar Patel is way ahead in the run but Kuldeep can still make comeback with a great performance in the series."