Exclusive | Does Sanju Samson Make a Good IPL Captain? Sandeep Sharma Spills the Beans

Rajasthan has been one of the top-notch teams in the history of the IPL, having won the first-ever season in the cash-rich league. Ever since they are still on the lookout to clinch yet another IPL title. Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals have performed very well in the last few years. They have managed to make it to the playoffs three times under the captaincy of Samson alongside taking part in the finals in the IPL 2022.

Recently, star pacer Sandeep was retained by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping amount of Rs. 4 crore for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Despite not having that typical fast bowler’s stature, he has wreaked havoc in the IPL a lot of times. Before playing for Rajasthan Royals, he played for teams like Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In an exclusive conversation with ZEE NEWS, Sandeep Sharma reserved big praise for Sanju Samson.

“Sanju Samson is very good as a captain. I have been playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 12 years now and I have never seen a captain like Sanju Samson. I have played under a lot of captains but Sanju is the best. The best thing about Sanju is whenever he is under pressure, he never transfers it to bowlers or batters. He soaks all of it single-handedly. Most of the captains transfer their pressure to bowlers or batters but Sanju never does that. Also, Sanju is very good with the man management, be it seniors or juniors, he is cool with everyone”, Sandeep said.

“When I went unsold in the IPL 2023, I got a call from Sanju Samson saying that I might play for Rajasthan Royals as there were a few injuries in their squad. Sanju said that he is sure that I would do good if given a chance. He showed a lot of faith in me. Sanju also stated that I should continue my training. I had a very positive conversation with Sanju Samson. After some time, I was asked to join Rajasthan Royals’ camp as pacer Prasidh Krishna got injured. This is how my journey started with the Rajasthan Royals”, Sandeep added.