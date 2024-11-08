Sandeep Sharma has been one of the most underrated bowlers in the history of the IPL. He has been constantly making headlines on the back of his brilliant bowling, taking wickets consistently. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with ZEE NEWS, he spoke about the biggest turning points of his career.

It transpired back during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. It was MS Dhoni who was batting and Sandeep was asked to bowl that over. Even after getting smashed for two sixes in the over, Sandeep managed to help Rajasthan Royals, secure a 3-run win.

“My plan was to bowl Yorkers only. I was practicing Yorkers in the training session and wanted to execute in the match also. But you know how good MS Dhoni is, the moment you make any mistake, he will punish you. He smashed me for two sixes and then I decided to ball from round the wicket. Since Dhoni was expecting Yorkers from me, I decided to ball a back-of-a-length delivery and it worked for me. We ended up winning the game also. I think that was one of the biggest turning points in my career”, Sandeep confided.

“One thing that I love about MS Dhoni is that after the match is over, he stays on the ground and talks to every player around him. He keeps things very simple. Once he told me, if you are looking to execute anything on the ground, do not get vulnerable, always be confident. This is the one thing that still helps me”, he told ZEE NEWS.

“When I went unsold in the IPL 2023, I got a call from Sanju Samson saying that I might play for Rajasthan Royals as there were a few injuries in their squad. Sanju said that he was sure that I would do good if given a chance. He showed a lot of faith in me. Sanju also stated that I should continue my training. I had a very positive conversation with Sanju Samson. After some time, I was asked to join Rajasthan Royals’ camp as pacer Prasidh Krishna got injured. This is how my journey started with the Rajasthan Royals”, Sandeep added.