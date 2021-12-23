Exclusive: Kapil Dev has no regrets that 175 not out in 1983 World Cup was never recorded, says THIS

The win in the 1983 World Cup remains of the greatest sporting achievements in Indian history. Scripting that win would not have been possible if Team India’s skipper Kapil Dev didn’t come up with a epic and unforgettable knock at the Turnbridge Wells ground against Zimbabwe on June 18, 1983.

But unfortunately for the Indian cricket fans, Kapil’s mind-blowing innings and fabulous match – which India won by 31 runs – was never recorded on camera because of a nation-wide strike by sole broadcasters BBC back then. In an exclusive interaction with DNAindia.com’s Mugdha Kapoor Safaya, former India captain Kapil Dev revealed that he had no regrets that his knock was never recorded but was pleased that the fans will catch a glimpse of it in the movie ‘83’ directed by Kabir Khan.

“No regret in life. Aap sabne itna pyaar mohabbat diya. Aur yeh jo picture ban rahi hai, regret kis baat ka? (All of you have given so much love and this movie has got made. What’s there to regret?) Nahi record kiya toh nahi kiya. I don't take it that way. Sabke zehen mein hai woh important hai (It is important that everyone remembers it). Baaki enke upar chhod diya (Kabir Khan) (Rest I have left it up to director). Inhone jo kiya hai humne agle ek hafte mein pata chal jaega ki kis tarah, kitna close uss inning ko dikhaya (We’ll get to know how close it was to the actual knock in the next one week),” Kapil remarked.

The legendary Indian all-rounder walked in to bat with India reeling at 17 for 5, with Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth both scoring ducks. Kapil smashed 175 off just 138 balls with six sixes and 16 fours – his top-score in ODIs as India managed to score 266/8 with Syed Kirmani’s 24 off 56 balls being the next highest score.

India then bowled out Zimbabwe for 235 with Kapil picking up 1/32 in 11 overs. Director Kabir Khan remarked, “Humare liye toh acha hua ki record nahi hua (It is good for us that the match was never recorded) because for the first time ever, everyone will watch it in our film!”