IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Hosts Zimbabwe will begin a three-match ODI series against India with the first game scheduled to take place in Harare on Thursday (August 18). The series will be a tough assignment for former South Africa all-rounder and current Zimbabwe batting coach Lance Klusener.

The man known as ‘Zulu’ during his international career spoke exclusively to Zee News English from Harare and shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli missing the series, form and rise of Zimbabwean players like Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza, his ‘favourite’ Indian batter and role of a ‘finisher’ in T20 and 50-overs cricket.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview with Lance Klusener…

Q. India facing Zimbabwe for a long time in bilateral series after a long time. How important is this series from Zimbabwe’s perspective and what are the team aiming to gain from this series?

LK: We are definitely looking forward to this series. It is a big occasion when you get to play against one of the best teams in the world. We have got India now and then head to Australia next week, so a tough couple of weeks for us. It is always great for the boys to test themselves against the best in the world. On any given day, we can be a handful for any team out there.

Q. Ryan Burl caused a sensation by smashing 34 runs in an over recently. What is the advice you give to someone like him as a batting coach?

LK: We have just worked on a few technical things with Ryan Burl. At this level, lot of the adjustment are to be done mentally, we have chatted about that. We just want to give the boys the opportunity to showcase their talent, which they might have been afraid to do in the past. We have given the boys the licence to express themselves. Talent has always been in guys like Ryan, (Sikandar) Raza, it is just as a coach we have to tap into it.

Q. Innocent Kaia is another batter who has been impressive recently. What are the areas you think he has improved?

LK: Innocent is still a young guy trying to find his way. He had some success early, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee success in the future. He is a work in progress. He is somebody who has potential but he is still working out his game. He has shown good temperament but we would like more consistency from him.

Q. Some critics believe that Virat Kohli should have played this series to regain his form. What is your advice to someone like Kohli who is going through a bad patch to get his top form back?

LK: I haven’t followed Virat’s progress too much. However, if he wasn’t playing much cricket this series would have been ideal opportunity for him before the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup 2022. This might have been a missed opportunity for him, we would have loved to see him here and have the chance to play against him as well. However, I guess thoughts of Kohli and selectors were different but chance to get some runs before big competitions is always good. He’s a fantastic cricketer and he’s going to be back to where he was I am sure. I would just like to wish him all the best to come out of the slump in form.

Q. You were one of the best finishers in ODI cricket. How has the role of finisher evolved since the rise of T20 cricket?

LK: The finishers’ role hasn’t really changed too much. It is just a matter of encouraging guy like Raza in our side to ensure that he is batting after 20 overs. MS (Dhoni) was a good finisher, Michael Bevan had the ability to be ‘not-out’ and those last 10 overs in ODI cricket and last 6-7 overs in T20 cricket are also prime time. The key to be a successful finisher is to be ‘not-out’ at the end of 50 overs or 20 overs.

Q. In the current Indian team that is in Zimbabwe who is your favourite batter and why?

LK: It is nice to see KL Rahul back, he is absolute class. He is somebody that who is fantastic cricketer and a leader. Hopefully he doesn’t find form in Zimbabwe, but I am a fan of KL Rahul as he is easy on the eye, good to watch. Hopefully he finds his form in the Asia Cup 2022 or T20 World Cup.

Q. Sikander Raza was brilliant against Bangladesh. How crucial will be his form for Zimbabwe in this series?

LK: We want to have a few more batters like Sikandar Raza, the kind of form he is enjoying at the moment. Raza has played beautifully, he always had that talent and it was just providing him the right platform and the coaching environment to express himself. He is one the hardest workers in the team and in the nets, studies the opposition and spends a lot of time on his own game.