EXPLAINED: Can Mohammed Shami Play In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25?

As India prepares for the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, one of the biggest questions surrounding the team is whether Mohammed Shami, a key figure in India’s pace attack, will be fit enough to make the squad. The fast bowler, who has been sidelined for almost a year due to injury, is now on the brink of making his competitive return in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This crucial match against Madhya Pradesh could determine Shami's chances of featuring in the prestigious Test series starting November 22. Let’s break down the situation, Shami’s recovery, and what it means for the Indian squad.

Shami’s Long-Awaited Return to Action

Mohammed Shami's return to competitive cricket is much anticipated. The last time he was seen in action was during the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, 2023. Since then, the bowler has faced a series of setbacks, including an ankle injury that required surgery. His long recovery journey saw him spending considerable time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, his path to recovery has not been smooth, with a knee swelling and side strain further delaying his return to the field.

On November 12, 2024, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) confirmed that Shami would make his comeback in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, starting November 13. This match marks Shami’s first competitive appearance in nearly a year. The bowler, who had been rehabilitating for months, now has an opportunity to prove his fitness in a crucial red-ball game ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy: A Key Series for India

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is one of the most competitive Test series in world cricket, and Shami’s inclusion in the Indian squad could prove pivotal to India’s hopes of retaining the trophy in Australia. With the series starting in Perth on November 22, there is growing anticipation around Shami’s fitness. While Shami was not initially named in the squad, his inclusion in Bengal’s Ranji squad has revived hope that he could still make the cut, especially if he delivers a strong performance in his first game back.

For Shami, this Ranji Trophy match could be the final opportunity to show that he is match-ready. The fast bowler has a strong history in Australia, with his crucial role in India’s historic series win Down Under in 2018-19 still fresh in fans’ memories. A successful return in the Ranji Trophy could see Shami added to the Test squad during the 10-day gap between the first and second Test matches, with the team also scheduled to play a warm-up game before the second Test in Adelaide.

Shami’s Impact on India’s Pace Attack

Shami’s return would be a significant boost for India’s pace attack, which already features the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna. The absence of Shami had been felt, particularly in the lead-up to the Australia tour, where India’s pace bowling department needed a reliable and experienced fast bowler to support Bumrah and Siraj.

Should Shami prove his fitness in this Ranji Trophy game, his inclusion in the Test squad would add invaluable depth to India’s pace arsenal. His ability to swing the ball both ways, combined with his sharp pace and experience in Australian conditions, makes him a key asset for India. However, there is still uncertainty surrounding his fitness, as Shami’s previous injury struggles had put his participation in the series in doubt.

What’s Next for Shami?

If Shami’s fitness test goes well in the Ranji Trophy, he could be included in the India squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team management will closely monitor his progress, and his performances in the upcoming matches will determine whether he makes the cut. If Shami misses out on the Test series, his next opportunity could come during the white-ball series against England in January, ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Shami’s potential inclusion would not only strengthen India’s chances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also offer much-needed depth to the pace attack in a series that could be pivotal for India’s World Test Championship aspirations.