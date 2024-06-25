Explained: How India Can Qualify For The Finals Of The T20 World Cup 2024 Without Playing The Semi-Finals Against England

T20 World Cup 2024: India is in avenge mode now. They just avenged their 2023 World Cup loss to Australia by knocking them out. Now, they will look to do the same with England, who defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022. In a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals, India will face England in the second semi-final of the 2024 edition. This match is scheduled for June 27 at Providence Stadium in Guyana. However, there's a high chance of rain on that day, raising concerns about the game being washed out. If the match cannot be played, the big question is: who will advance to the final, India or England?

India vs England 2nd Semi Final: What Happens If The Match Is Washed Out?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisions for rain interruptions during the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. While there are reserve days for the first semi-final and the final, there is no reserve day for the second semi-final due to the tight schedule.

If rain washes out the second semi-final, India will automatically qualify for the final because they topped their group in the Super 8 stage, while England finished second in their group. This is in accordance with ICC rules which state that if a knockout match is abandoned or ends with no result, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 stage progresses.

No Reserve Day But Additional Time Allocation for Knockout Matches

The ICC has allocated 250 minutes of additional time for each knockout match to ensure a result is achieved: For the first semi-final and the final, this time is split into 60 minutes on the match day and 190 minutes on the reserve day. For the second semi-final, which lacks a reserve day, the entire 250 minutes can be used on the scheduled day, extending the match into the early hours if necessary. With the second semi-final scheduled to start at 8 PM IST, play could be extended until approximately 3:30 AM IST to accommodate rain delays.

India vs England: Weather Report For The T20 World Cup Second Semi-Final

The weather forecast for Guyana on 27 June predicts an 88% chance of rain, with the highest probabilities in the morning and afternoon:

Morning: 69%

Afternoon: 60%

Evening: 25%

Given these conditions, there is a significant likelihood that the match could be interrupted by rain and potentially called off, which would result in India progressing to the final without playing.

India Table Toppers Of Group 1

India's dominant performance in the Super 8 stage saw them top Group 1 with six points from three matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.017. Victories over Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia secured their spot in the second semi-final against England.

If the second semi-final is washed out, India's position as group toppers ensures their direct qualification for the final, scheduled for 29 June, with a reserve day on 30 June. This scenario highlights the importance of finishing at the top of the group stages in ICC tournaments.