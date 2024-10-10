The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced revised retention rules for the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the 2025 mega auction. These new guidelines are set to significantly impact the salaries of top-tier players, especially stalwarts like Virat Kohli. As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) prepares to finalize their retention strategy, Kohli’s salary is poised to rise under the revamped rules, reaffirming his status as the face of the franchise.

What’s New in the IPL Retention Rules?



The 2025 IPL retention guidelines bring a few key changes, with the most notable being an increase in the salary cap for retained players. According to the new rules, the first-choice retention will command a salary of ₹18 crore, up from the previous ₹15 crore. The second-choice retention will receive ₹14 crore, while the third-choice player will earn ₹11 crore. This adjustment means that players like Virat Kohli, who have long been synonymous with their franchises, will benefit financially.



How Will These Rules Impact Virat Kohli’s Salary?



As the first-choice retention for RCB, Virat Kohli is set to see his IPL salary increase to ₹18 crore for the 2025 season, a ₹3 crore hike from his previous contract. Kohli’s importance to RCB, both as a player and a brand ambassador, makes this increase almost inevitable. His long-standing loyalty to the franchise, which he has represented since the inception of the IPL in 2008, combined with his stellar performances on the field, cements his position as RCB’s top retention choice.



This salary boost is not just a reflection of his on-field prowess but also acknowledges his immense global brand value. Even after stepping down from the captaincy in 2021, Kohli remains a crucial part of RCB's strategy, and this pay raise further underscores his indispensable role in the team.



RCB’s Retention Strategy for 2025



While Virat Kohli’s retention is a certainty, RCB has other crucial decisions to make. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who joined the franchise for a massive ₹17.50 crore in a trade deal, could be the team’s second-choice retention. If retained, his salary would be reduced to ₹14 crore under the new rules. Green’s explosive batting and ability to deliver with the ball make him a key player for RCB, though it remains to be seen if they will prioritize him in their retention list.



Another major decision for RCB revolves around their current captain, Faf du Plessis. Since joining the team in 2022, du Plessis has been a consistent performer, accumulating 1,636 runs across 45 matches. However, under his leadership, RCB has yet to secure an IPL title. The franchise must now decide whether to retain du Plessis as a player and captain or opt for a fresh leadership approach in the mega auction. If retained, du Plessis could slot in as either the third or fourth-choice player, receiving ₹11 crore or ₹18 crore, respectively.



The Financial Impact of the New Rules



The revised retention structure is designed to give franchises more flexibility in managing their budget while ensuring that key players are fairly compensated. For players like Virat Kohli, this translates into a direct financial benefit. However, for teams like RCB, it means careful consideration of how to balance their budget across a mix of experienced players and emerging talent.



What’s Next for Virat Kohli and RCB?



With the IPL 2025 mega auction looming, RCB is at a crossroads. The franchise has always boasted a strong squad but has struggled to clinch the coveted IPL trophy. Retaining a core group of players like Kohli and Green will help the team maintain stability. However, they will also need to make smart decisions regarding new acquisitions to build a balanced team capable of finally breaking their title drought. For Virat Kohli, this salary increase is not just a monetary reward but also a testament to his continued relevance and influence in the league. As he enters another IPL season, the expectations from fans and the franchise will be higher than ever.