EXPLAINED: How Pakistan Can Help Team India Reach WTC Final?

India’s journey to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final has taken a dramatic turn following their crushing loss to Australia in the second Test at Adelaide. As South Africa surged to the top of the table with a commanding win over Sri Lanka, India now finds itself grappling with a precarious third spot, requiring not just resilience but also an unlikely ally—arch-rivals Pakistan.

India’s Narrow Path Forward

Rohit Sharma’s men face an uphill battle. To secure a spot in the WTC final, India must achieve a 3-1 series victory against Australia, a feat that necessitates winning two of the remaining three Tests and drawing one. The next challenge looms large in the form of the third Test at the Gabba, commencing on December 14. A loss or draw in this fixture could all but shatter their qualification hopes.

Pakistan’s Pivotal Role

In a twist of fate, India’s destiny could hinge on Pakistan’s performance in their upcoming series against South Africa. Pakistan is scheduled to play two crucial Tests against the Proteas, starting December 26. If India falters, they would need Pakistan to defeat South Africa in both games to keep their WTC chances alive. Adding complexity, Australia’s two-Test series in Sri Lanka could further shape the final standings. A single victory for South Africa in their remaining matches would eliminate India, making Pakistan’s role all the more critical.

South Africa’s Dominance

South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka at St George’s Park has showcased their dominance. Captain Temba Bavuma lauded his team’s resolve, calling the win a milestone for their relatively young squad.

“For a lot of the guys, it was a proper taste of what Test cricket is about,” Bavuma remarked. “The table looks good for us at No. 1, and we aim to carry this momentum forward.” South Africa’s form, coupled with their home-ground advantage in the remaining matches, makes them strong contenders for the WTC final, leaving India with a razor-thin margin for error.

India’s Missed Opportunities

India’s current predicament can be traced back to their missed opportunities earlier in the tournament. A shock series loss at home to New Zealand, their first in 13 years, dealt a severe blow to their campaign. The inability to capitalize on home-ground conditions has now placed them in this precarious position. Former mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton remains optimistic about India’s resilience. “The Indians are the most dangerous when they have their backs to the wall, like wounded tigers,” he stated. Fans will hope for this fighting spirit to manifest as the series progresses.

The Bigger Picture

While India battles on the field, off-field calculations have added a new dimension to the WTC race. Pakistan’s potential victories over South Africa could tilt the balance, highlighting the interconnected nature of international cricket. Yet, relying on their fiercest rivals is a bitter pill for Indian fans to swallow. The championship standings underline the competitiveness of this WTC cycle. South Africa and Australia hold the upper hand, but unpredictable performances, such as Pakistan’s against the Proteas, could redefine the final lineup.