Explained: No Overseas Player To Receive Higher Salary Than Indian Cricketers - Check New IPL Rule

IPL 2025: In a groundbreaking shift for the Indian Premier League (IPL), a new rule has been introduced that will directly link the salaries of foreign players to the highest bids for Indian players during the auction. This move is expected to create a more balanced salary structure between Indian and overseas players and ensure that Indian cricketers are at the center of the league’s financial framework.

Foreign Players' Salaries Capped Based on Indian Players' Bids

According to the new regulation, the highest bid for an Indian player in the 2025 IPL auction will determine the maximum salary any foreign player can earn in the following year’s auction (2026). For example, if an Indian player is purchased for INR 16 crore in the 2025 auction, no overseas player will be allowed to receive a higher salary than INR 16 crore in 2026.

This rule aims to ensure that the top-performing Indian cricketers maintain a prominent role in the league’s financial structure, while still allowing foreign players to command significant salaries.

A Cap Based On Indian Salaries

The policy also specifies that if an Indian player is sold for over INR 18 crore in 2025, the highest salary for any foreign player in the 2026 auction cannot exceed INR 18 crore. This maintains a level playing field between Indian and overseas stars while giving Indian talent the financial recognition they deserve.

For instance, if a top Indian cricketer secures a bid of INR 20 crore in the auction, foreign players will have their maximum salary capped at that amount the following year.

Penalties for Exceeding the Salary Cap

Interestingly, if a foreign player is sold at a higher price than the cap, such as INR 25 crore, the additional amount (either INR 7 crore or INR 9 crore) will be transferred to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This excess amount will go towards the welfare of Indian players, further promoting the development of domestic talent.

This unique rule creates a significant shift in how player salaries will be managed and is expected to have a major impact on future IPL auctions. By tying the earnings of foreign players to the top bids for Indian cricketers, the IPL continues to place Indian talent at the forefront of the league while maintaining its global appeal.

Impact on Future Auctions

The upcoming IPL auctions will be closely watched as teams adapt to this new policy. Indian players are expected to benefit from increased bidding competition, while teams may approach their foreign signings with more caution, ensuring that their salary offerings remain in line with the newly implemented caps.

As the league continues to evolve, this rule may also encourage more strategic planning from franchises, as they look to balance their rosters between top Indian players and high-profile foreign imports, all within the new salary constraints. This policy underlines the IPL's commitment to the growth of Indian cricket, both in terms of talent development and financial rewards.