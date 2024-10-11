EXPLAINED: What Are New Rules Introduced by BCCI For Domestic Cricket?

As the sun rises on a new domestic cricket season in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced significant changes that are set to redefine the dynamics of the game. With the Ranji Trophy kicking off on October 11, 2024, players, coaches, and fans alike are buzzing with anticipation about how these new rules will affect the upcoming matches.

Retirement Rule: A Firm Stand on Batting



One of the most striking changes is the new rule regarding a batter's retirement. According to the BCCI’s recent directive, if a batter retires for any reason other than injury, illness, or unavoidable circumstances, they will be deemed out immediately. This means that even if the opposing captain agrees to let the batter return, they cannot re-enter the crease for that innings.



This decision is bound to have a profound impact on how players approach their innings, emphasizing the need for mental fortitude and commitment to complete the game. By discouraging arbitrary retirements, the BCCI aims to maintain the integrity of the game while ensuring that players remain accountable for their participation. This rule applies across all formats, including multi-day matches and limited-overs cricket, and even extends to

Super Over situations.



The Saliva Ban Continues



The BCCI's announcement also reiterates the continuation of the saliva ban on the ball. This rule, which emerged during the pandemic, remains crucial for health and safety standards within the sport. If a team applies saliva to shine the ball, it will be replaced immediately, and the offending team will incur penalties. This measure not only protects players but also reinforces a level playing field, as all teams must adapt to this new normal.



Revised Rules on Aborted Runs



Another key update involves the handling of aborted runs. If batters decide to abort a run after crossing each other, and a boundary is subsequently scored due to an overthrow, only a boundary of four runs will be awarded. This change aligns with agreements made during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and aims to clarify scoring ambiguities that have previously caused confusion among players and fans alike.



Points Allocation in the CK Nayudu Competition



The BCCI has also made notable adjustments to the points allocation system in the CK Nayudu competition. For instance, if Team A is all out for 398 runs in 98 overs and later awarded 5 penalty runs, their score will be updated to 403, allowing them to earn 5 batting points. Conversely, if the same team is all out in 100.1 overs, they would only receive 4 batting points despite the penalty runs. These changes introduce a new layer of strategy for teams competing in this esteemed tournament, adding excitement to the competition.