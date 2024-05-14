Advertisement
Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited the applications for position of men's national team head coach, with the tenure starting from July 1 this year and concluding on December 31, 2027, which will the year when the next 50-over Cricket World Cup will take place. After India could not lift the ICC Cricket World Cup at home last year in November after reaching finals, the current head coach Rahul Dravid was given an extension till June, which also marks the month during which the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA will take place from June 1 to 29.

The deadline for application will be till May 27, 6 PM. "The BCCI on Monday invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men's Team. Applications for the position should be submitted by 6PM IST on May 27, 2024," said a statement from BCCI.

The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates. BCCI has put out the qualifications for a potential head coach as: "Should have played a minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI's or head coach of a full member Test playing nation, for a minimum period of 2 years; or the head coach of an Associate member/Indian Premier League (IPL) Team or equivalent international league/first class eams/ national A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years; or Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent; and should be below 60 years of age."

India are placed in Group A of the T20 WC this year alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

