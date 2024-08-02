EXPLAINED: What Is Right To Match Cards Likely To Be Used In IPL 2025 Mega Auction?

The IPL 2025 mega auction is just around the corner, and with it comes the anticipated return of the Right To Match (RTM) card. This crucial tool in the Indian Premier League's player retention strategy is set to play a significant role in how teams shape their squads for the upcoming season. Here’s a deep dive into what the RTM card entails and its implications for the 2025 mega auction.

Also Read: Meet Kim Ye-ji, Paris Olympics 2024 Viral Star Who Won Silver In 10-Meter Air Pistol - In Pics

What Is the RTM Card in the IPL Mega Auction?

The RTM card is a unique feature of the IPL auction process, specifically utilized during mega auctions. In essence, it gives franchises the opportunity to retain players from their previous squad who have been put up for bidding by other teams. This is done by matching the highest bid received for the player during the auction.

During the mega auction, teams are allowed to retain a limited number of players through pre-auction retention. For example, if a team retains three players ahead of the auction, it can use up to two RTM cards. If only two players are retained, then three RTMs are available, and so forth.

How Does the RTM Card Function?

To illustrate, let’s consider a hypothetical scenario: if Mumbai Indians (MI) choose not to retain Rohit Sharma before the auction, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bids INR 15 Crores for him, MI can exercise their RTM card to match CSK’s bid of INR 15 Crores. By doing so, MI retains Rohit Sharma in their squad for the same amount, effectively preventing CSK from acquiring him.

Why Is the RTM Card Important?

The RTM card provides a strategic advantage to franchises, allowing them to maintain continuity by retaining key players from the previous season without directly including them in the pre-auction retention list. This becomes particularly significant during mega auctions, where teams often undergo substantial changes and have fewer pre-retention options.

The RTM Rule for IPL 2025

As IPL 2025 approaches, discussions have centered around the structure of retentions and RTM cards. The BCCI has expressed support for a retention format that includes three pre-auction retentions plus one RTM card. This setup allows teams a balanced approach to keeping core players while still engaging in the dynamic auction process.

Reports suggest that franchises are leaning towards this structure, preferring a combination of three retentions and seven RTM cards. However, some teams have proposed alternative formats, such as zero pre-auction retentions with a higher number of RTM cards, to ensure fair market value and player continuity.

The Strategic Impact of RTM Cards

The strategic use of RTM cards can greatly influence a team's performance in the IPL. By retaining star players who have proven their worth, franchises can maintain team cohesion and stability. Moreover, it allows teams to counter competitive bids from rivals, ensuring that key players remain within their ranks.

What’s Next for IPL 2025?

As the mega auction draws near, the final details of the RTM card structure will be confirmed. The upcoming BCCI meetings and discussions with franchise owners will play a crucial role in finalizing these rules. Regardless of the outcome, the RTM card will undoubtedly be a key factor in shaping the competitive landscape of IPL 2025.