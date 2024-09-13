EXPLAINED: What Was Shane Warne’s Exact Cause Of Death?

The cricketing world was shaken to its core in March 2022 when news broke of Shane Warne’s sudden death at the age of 52. An Australian icon and one of the greatest spin bowlers in the history of the sport, Warne's passing left fans and fellow cricketers alike mourning the loss of a true legend. Recently, the official cause of death has been revealed, providing clarity on the circumstances surrounding Warne’s untimely demise.

The Official Cause of Death: Coronary Artery Atherosclerosis

According to the death certificate released by Thai authorities, Shane Warne's passing was attributed to "coronary artery atherosclerosis." This condition, often referred to as the build-up of plaque in the heart's arteries, results in the narrowing or complete blockage of these crucial blood vessels. The severe narrowing can ultimately lead to a heart attack, which was the suspected cause of Warne’s death.

Reports indicate that Warne had been experiencing chest pain in the months leading up to his death, a symptom commonly associated with coronary artery disease. Despite his apparent health issues, the news of his passing came as a shock, particularly because he had been in Thailand for what was supposed to be a relaxing three-month break.

Warne’s Final Days: A Tragic End

Warne was found unresponsive in his hotel villa in Thailand, where friends initially attempted to perform CPR before emergency services arrived. Despite their efforts, Warne was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital. The circumstances surrounding his death led to an outpouring of grief from the cricketing community and fans worldwide.

The Will and Estate: A Glimpse into Warne's Legacy

In the wake of his death, details from Shane Warne’s will have been made public, providing insights into his final wishes and the distribution of his estate. Warne’s will, drafted just three months before his death, reveals that 31% of his fortune was allocated to his three children: Jackson, Brooke, and Summer. The remaining estate was divided among his brother, Jason, and his niece and nephew.

Warne’s assets include a $6.5 million home in Portsea, Victoria, a substantial sum in various bank accounts, and an impressive collection of vehicles and belongings. Notably, his son, Jackson, was bequeathed Warne’s high-value vehicles, including a BMW and a Mercedes. However, Warne’s former partner, Simone Callahan, and ex-fiancee, Liz Hurley, were not included in the will.

Shane Warne’s Cricketing Legacy

Shane Warne’s impact on cricket is indelible. With 708 Test wickets to his name, Warne remains the highest wicket-taker among Australian cricketers. His career spanned from 1992 to 2007, during which he achieved iconic status with six Ashes series victories and a World Cup win in 1999. His induction into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013 and recognition as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century underscore his significant contributions to the sport.

After retiring from professional cricket, Warne continued to influence the game as a commentator and broadcaster, sharing his expert insights with fans and maintaining his connection to the sport he loved.