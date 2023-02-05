topStoriesenglish2569774
BORDER-GAVASKAR TROPHY

EXPLAINED: Why Australia Refused to play Warm-Up Game Ahead of 1st Test vs India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Here's what former Australian captain Steve Smith said when asked why the visitors are not playing a warm-up match ahead of the four-match Test series vs India starting February 9 in Nagpur

Feb 05, 2023

EXPLAINED: Why Australia Refused to play Warm-Up Game Ahead of 1st Test vs India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australians are known for their unique ways of preparing for a cricket match. That was one of the main reasons why they continued to dominate world cricket in the late 90s and most part of the noughties. Froom boot camps to hiring local experts for insights on conditions and pitch, Aussies do it all to prep better. They hired an Ashwin 'duplicate' ahead of the Nagpur Test, who bowls like the Indian -off-spinner, in order to prepare for the real Ashwin in the match. The Australian batters are sweating it out in the nets to ensure they are not on back foot against turn and bounce from Ashwin and Co.

One other thing that Aussies have done on this tour is opting to not play a warm-up match, which has surprised many. Usually the touring team does play a warm-up clash or two to prepare for the Tests. It helps them understand the pitches, the conditions better and get much-needed match practice. But the Pat Cummins-led Australia decided they would rather do nets than play a practice match. But why?

Steve Smith, former Australia captain who is part of the Test squad, says that the decision to skip the warm-ups was taken from experience of last time. In 2017, Smith says, Aussies were served with a green-top while the first Test in Pune, it turned square. 

"The last time we went I’m pretty sure we got served up a green-top (to practice on) and it was sort of irrelevant. We’re better off having our own nets and getting spinners in and bowling as much as they can. We’ll wait and see when we hit the ground. I think we’ve made the right decision to not play a tour match," said Smith.

R Ashwin, speaking via his YouTube channel, said that even India skips warm-up clashes for they play already play a lot of cricket. On Smith's comments on being served a different pitch in warm-ups and Test matches, Ashwin said, "In all fairness, it (First Test pitch) was a rank-turner in Pune. We might have given them a green track, but nobody plans all these things. However, Australia are known for its mind games and sledges before a series. They love doing that. It’s their style of cricket."

