EXPLAINED: Why BBL Match Between Perth Scorchers And Melbourne Renegades Was Abandoned?

A strange incident took place on the cricket field as the Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades was called off due to safety concerns. The score for Scorchers was 30-2 in 6.5 overs before uneven bounce caused play to be suspended and eventually abandoned moments later. It was the first time in history of BBL that unsafe pitch conditions forced a match to be called off.

Watch the video from the match here:

Players and commentators had doubts about the pitch before



After this delivery - they confirmed that the pitch was not good to play and marked it as UNSAFE to PLAY.#BBL13 #SAvIND #INDvsSA #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/OeSIX6VZpU December 10, 2023

What was shocking about the pitch? Three deliveries from Will Sutherland (Pacer of Renegades) pitched at a similar spot had three different kind of bounces beating Josh Inglis on all three occasions. ('Ashish Nehra Ordered A Duck For Me,' Gautam Gambhir Reveals Hilarious Story Following His 2014 Campaign With KKR)

In the video above, the reaction on Quinton de Kock's face says it all. It was pretty dangerous to bat on that pitch and fairly to the umpires, they did a good job in calling it off before something ugly could have taken place.

"We had so much rain yesterday, it’s just unfortunate. A few things happening that were slightly dangerous," Aaron Finch said on the official broadcast.

Umpires after discussion with the two captains - Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson decided to stop the game before confirming with the match referee outside the field. Soon after the discussion with match referee, the official announcement for the match getting called off was made. This is not the first time match was called off due to unsafe pitch. A dangerous surface forced the cancellation of Sri Lanka's One-Day International versus India in 2007 at the Feroz Shah Kotla.