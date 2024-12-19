EXPLAINED: Why Did R Ashwin Announce Retirement From All Formats Of The Game?

Ravichandran Ashwin’s sudden announcement of his retirement from all formats of cricket has sent shockwaves through the Indian cricketing world. The off-spinner, who has been a pivotal figure in India’s Test successes over the last decade, called time on his illustrious career midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Despite being in peak form and having a rich legacy, Ashwin’s decision has raised several questions about the reasons behind such an abrupt retirement, especially in the middle of a high-profile series against Australia.

The Uncertain Future and Persistent Injury Struggles

Ashwin, 38, has always been a mainstay in India’s Test team, renowned for his strategic thinking and ability to turn matches in India’s favour. However, his knee issues have become a growing concern. The 2024/25 series against Australia was supposed to be a fresh start, but Ashwin’s injuries and the ongoing uncertainty over his role in the team have pushed him to reconsider his future. According to reports, Ashwin had already begun contemplating retirement before the first Test in Perth. His decision was not taken lightly, with his family being informed just the night before he made the announcement public.

For months, Ashwin’s knee had been troubling him, and coupled with his decreasing involvement in overseas conditions, the decision seemed inevitable. Despite being India’s best Test spinner at home, he was consistently overlooked in favor of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the Border-Gavaskar series. This lack of consistent selection and the uncertainty of his role in the squad weighed heavily on Ashwin, leading him to make the painful decision to retire.

Ashwin's Struggles With Non-Selection

What likely contributed to Ashwin’s retirement was his perceived undervaluation in the Indian Test setup. Despite his tremendous record and reputation, Ashwin has often found himself warming the bench, especially in overseas conditions where the pitches favor seamers. His exclusion from the playing XI in Brisbane and the doubt over his selection for the upcoming Tests in Melbourne and Sydney made him realize that his future in India’s Test team was uncertain.

While Ashwin had initially hoped to make a strong comeback during the Australia tour, the reality was stark. The team management seemed to prefer the all-round abilities of Jadeja and Sundar over Ashwin’s specialist off-spin. This non-selection, particularly in a series as important as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, clearly affected Ashwin, who had always prided himself on his contributions to India’s Test cricket victories.

The Family’s Role and the Sudden Decision

What adds a personal layer to this story is the role Ashwin’s family played in his decision-making process. According to sources close to him, Ashwin had confided in his family about his retirement thoughts before leaving for Australia. His family reportedly advised him to take some time to reflect before making any decisions. However, once Ashwin arrived in Perth, the reality of his situation seemed clear. He informed his family just a day before the announcement that he would retire from international cricket.

The reaction within the Indian team was one of surprise and shock. While some, including captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, were aware of Ashwin’s internal struggles, the rest of the squad was caught off guard when the news broke. The emotional embrace shared between Ashwin and Virat Kohli, when the announcement was made, reflected the genuine shock among his teammates, who had hoped for more from the seasoned bowler.

Ashwin's Legacy and the Road Ahead

Ravichandran Ashwin leaves behind a legacy that few can rival. With 537 wickets in 106 Tests, including 37 five-wicket hauls and multiple match-winning performances, Ashwin is undoubtedly one of India’s greatest bowlers. He has been instrumental in India’s rise to the top of the Test rankings, and his contributions in crucial series have often defined India’s successes at home. However, his retirement comes at a time when Ashwin is still at the top of his game. Unlike many other cricketers who retire due to injuries or a loss of form, Ashwin's decision seems to be influenced more by the lack of a clear future in the team rather than physical limitations. His retirement, though sudden, signals the end of an era for Indian Test cricket.