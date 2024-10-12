Explained: Why Harshit Rana Could Not Make Debut In IND VS BAN 3RD T20I

The Indian team has added wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi to their playing XI for the third T20I against Bangladesh on Saturday, October 12 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The Indian team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav has been leading the series by 2-0 as they won the first two matches in Gwalior and Delhi.

Post the game, Suryakumar Yadav said that they will look to test their bench strength in the last T20I. Reports emerged that Harshit Rana would get a chance in the final game but then he missed out due to a viral infection. The Indian team management then opted for wrist spinner Bishnoi in his place as they rested left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh.

“Mr. Harshit Rana was unavailable for selection for the third T20I due to a viral infection and did not travel with the team to the stadium,” stated BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on their official X handle.

UPDATE: Mr. Harshit Rana was unavailable for selection for the third T20I due to a viral infection and did not travel with the team to the stadium.#TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (BCCI) October 12, 2024

Harshit Rana came into the limelight after his brilliant bowling in the IPL while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-arm pacer scalped 19 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 20.15 and an economy of 9.08. After a terrific IPL, Rana got his maiden India call-up for the T20I tour of Zimbabwe but could not play in any matches.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.