EXPLAINED: Why Josh Hazelwood Is Not Bowling In IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 At Brisbane, Gabba

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 took another unexpected twist on Day 4 of the third Test at Brisbane’s iconic Gabba ground. Australia’s seasoned pacer Josh Hazlewood was pulled from the action after just one over, leaving Australia’s captain Pat Cummins short of a bowler at a critical juncture in the game. Hazlewood’s departure, due to “calf awareness,” adds another layer of uncertainty to an already tense Test match.

Hazlewood’s Setback: A Surprise Development

It was a moment of concern for Australia as Josh Hazlewood, who had only recently returned to the playing XI after missing the second Test in Adelaide with a side strain, was forced to leave the field early on Day 4. During his brief stint on the field, Hazlewood seemed off the pace, struggling to find his rhythm with the ball. His first over was marked by uncharacteristic short and wide deliveries at a much slower pace than usual, clocking in at just 128 kph on the speed gun.

Despite managing to bowl through his first over, Hazlewood engaged in a series of discussions with his captain, Pat Cummins, and the medical staff during the drinks break. After this conversation, he was promptly taken off the field for further assessment, with reports confirming that the injury was related to calf discomfort. Hazlewood was subsequently sent for medical scans to evaluate the full extent of the injury, leaving Australia in a precarious position.

Hazlewood’s Injury History: A Growing Concern

This latest setback for Hazlewood is part of a troubling pattern of injury concerns. The Australian pacer had been sidelined for the second Test in Adelaide due to a side strain, which had kept him out of action for a period. His return to Brisbane had been cautiously anticipated, with cricket experts and fans alike curious to see whether Hazlewood could return to his best form. While he had managed to bowl 6 overs in the first innings and claimed the vital wicket of India’s Virat Kohli, his discomfort on Day 4 raised serious doubts about his fitness.

Hazlewood’s physical condition had appeared to be under scrutiny even before the match began. He had spoken to the Australian medical staff and coach Andrew McDonald, suggesting a level of concern surrounding his calf. Despite assurances from the Australian management that he was fit enough to play, the events of Day 4 quickly proved otherwise.

The Impact of Hazlewood’s Absence

With Hazlewood now in doubt for the remainder of the innings, Australia faces a significant challenge. The loss of a bowler, especially one as experienced as Hazlewood, could have a lasting impact on Australia’s strategy. Not only does it deplete the bowling attack, but it also forces Cummins to make adjustments in his plans. Hazlewood had been one of the key bowlers for Australia, with his ability to bowl in challenging conditions at the Gabba often proving to be invaluable.

For India, the absence of Hazlewood provides a glimmer of hope. The visitors, already struggling at 5 wickets down, will be eyeing the opportunity to capitalize on Australia’s reduced firepower. With a little less pressure from the Australian attack, India might just have the chance to bounce back, especially considering that rain delays have already interrupted play on multiple occasions during this Test match.

The Road Ahead: What’s Next for Hazlewood and Australia?

As the match progresses, all eyes will be on the results of Hazlewood’s scans. If the injury proves to be serious, Australia may have to make difficult decisions about his future involvement in the series. The team will be hoping for a quick recovery, but with the severity of calf injuries, the road to recovery could be longer than expected.

Pat Cummins and the Australian team will need to adapt quickly, potentially reshuffling their bowling attack to cover for the loss of Hazlewood. Nathan Lyon, who has been in solid form, may need to take on more responsibility, alongside the pace trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Cameron Green.